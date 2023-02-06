Recap: Victory Christian girls end regular season with pair of victories

It’s hard to end the regular season on a higher note than the Victory Christian girls did on Friday night when the Lions beat Gaylesville 67-36.
The win came in no small part thanks to senior Maddie Etheredge, who scored 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in what will likely be the final home of her career.
"So happy to send these seniors off with this win,” Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold said. “Maddie Etheredge played the best game of her career. Everyone stepped up."
The Lions won the first meeting between these teams earlier this season 57-55 on Dec. 1. The home team quickly made it clear that this game was different when the Lions took a 32-20 lead into the break.
Haley Hendrix scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the victory. Amelia Haney scored 13 points and Grace Haney scored 10 points.
On Thursday night, the Lions avenged a 3-point loss from November when they beat Indian Springs 35-25 at home.
Hendrix led the way that night, finishing with 17 points and 20 rebounds.
The Lions will return to action on Monday afternoon when they face a Ragland program they’ve beaten once in three attempts this season. The area tournament game starts at 4 p.m. at Jefferson Christian.