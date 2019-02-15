I wish each of you a Happy Valentine’s Day.
The following is a message from the St. Clair County School System. Reality Check will be held on Friday, March 15, at the Moody Civic Center. Reality Check is a Financial Simulation. Students will select careers. They then use their net income to purchase a home, car, insurance, clothing, utilities and entertainment. Ideally, they will not have to get a second job, but will have money to put into savings.
It is a great day for students, as well as volunteers. Eighth-grade students from Moody, Odenville, Ashville, Steele, Springville and Ragland will all attend. They need you and your friends. How can you help? They need 70 volunteers to run the booths.
Reality Check will be held from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. You are welcome to volunteer all day or half of a day. For more information, call Leann Ford, Career Coach, St. Clair County School System at 205-753-1749 or email leann.ford@sccboe.org if you can help and if you have friends who might help.
For a fun night out, Springville’s own Something Else Trio will be at Sugar Creek, located at 344 Camp Road in Hayden, along with the always popular Three On A String. The trio will open the night with a few tunes at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 cash only at the door, dinner is extra. You can BYOB and the kitchen will open at 6 p.m. Drinks and other snacks will be available through the night. For more information or for reservations, go to The Local Color web page www.localcolorcafe.com orwww.somethingelsetrio.com or call/text at 205-527-0232.
Remember, your news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!