Reality Check program a huge success

Hundreds of eighth-graders filled the Moody Civic Center, getting a little taste of what they could face as adults.
"I don't want to grow up,” said one child. “It's way too stressful."
Yeah, life is full of surprises, and there were certainly plenty during the Thursday, April 6, St. Clair County Extension Office Reality Check program.
“What do people do when they don’t have enough money for food?” asked one student.
“What’s a landline?” asked another child.
And one student threw their hands up in the air, saying, “I’m going to have to give my kids up for adoption.”
These were just a few of the students’ comments heard during the recently held Reality Check program.
Through a partnership with the Crossroads Christian Home School group in Moody, the St. Clair County School System, the Virtual Academy and a whole slew of community volunteers, 100 home school students and 680 St. Clair County eighth-graders participated in the program held at the Moody Civic Center.
“We could not have pulled it off without our almost 70 community volunteers, Candy Blackmon and Christine Puckett, St. Clair County School System Career Coaches, and Tim Gothard and Jeffrey Calvert, Lauderdale County Extension Agents,” said Lee Ann Clark, the St. Clair County Extension Coordinator. “Also, special thanks to Union State Bank and Red Diamond for providing lunch for our volunteers and to the City of Moody for allowing us to use their great venue for our event.”
Clark said the program is a financial simulation for youth in grades 7-12.
“Participants pretend to be young adults with occupations, salaries, and often have a family,” she said. “They move through the simulation with volunteers role-playing various scenarios. Through the activity, students learn personal financial management.
Clark said a few of the things students experienced included a hands-on, real-life simulation that gave students the opportunity to glance into the future in a fun and exciting way. Students also got a better understanding of the difference between gross and net pay.
She said students learned what it takes to pay monthly living expenses, while doing some comparison shopping, writing checks and using a ledger to keep up with their finances.
Clark said anyone who wants to learn more about other programs offered through the St. Clair County Extension Office to call her at 205-338-9416 or follow them on Facebook.