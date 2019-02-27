Reagan Pruitt won the 2019 St. Clair County History Fair Wednesday, held at the Fortson Museum in Odenville.
Pruitt, a fourth grade student at Odenville Intermediate School, did her project on the legendary Oak Mountain Tunnel to capture the contest sponsored each year by the St. Clair County Historical Society.
Pruitt said this tunnel is located just outside of the Leeds area in Dunnavant area.
“My great-great-great grandfather Matthew Whitfield helped build this,” Pruitt said. “It was also a means of transportation.”
Pruitt said it took her about a month to complete the project.
