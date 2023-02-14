Read Across America Feb. 27-March 2

Springville Elementary is getting ready for Read Across America on the week of Feb. 27 to March 2.
This is an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association and is designed to encourage reading in children through the schools.
The motivational and awareness days call all children in every community to celebrate reading.
The motivational days this year: Monday is My Many Colored Monday, wear as many colors as you can.
Tuesday is Circus McGurkus, come dressed as your favorite circus character.
Wednesday is Cat in the Hat day, dress like the Cat in the Hat, wear white, red and black.
Thursday is Fox in Socks Day, wear your craziest socks.
Friday is e-learning day, No school.
Join the celebration by inviting your children and youth to enjoy reading.
February is Love Your Library month. Share your love for your library by visiting the Main Building or the Children's Annex and add your name to the Love Your Library Wall of Hearts.
While there, Get started with e-books and audiobooks on your Kindle or Libby App.
Throughout February training is available on Monday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. or Thursday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. for tips to help you enjoy the digital library.
For more information call the library at 205-467-2339.
Springville Area Chamber of Commerce has a great offer from their Premium Chamber Member EnviroSpray, get the first month free.
A big shout out and thank you to Springville's local Zaxby's restaurant (Good Chicken for a Good Cause) for donating 10-percent of receent proceeds to Springville High School Wrestling.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper.
Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers !