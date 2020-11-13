Ragland's comeback falls short in 21-14 loss at Brilliant

After falling behind 21-0 to Brilliant in the second round of the state playoffs, the Ragland Purple Devils mounted a comeback in the second half that fell just short.
The final score was 21-14 as the Purple Devils finished the season with an overall record of 9-3.
The Tigers scored the first three times they had the ball, and quarterback Kade Bryant was responsible for all three scores. Bryant threw touchdown passes of 4 yards and 40 yards, and then scored on a 4-yard keeper to make the halftime margin 21-0.
Ragland’s first score came in the third quarter following a Brilliant fumble the Purple Devils recovered at the Tiger 32-yard line.
Five plays later, Josh Phillips scored on a 9-yard run to make it 21-7 with 4:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Later in the third quarter, Ragland’s Jordan Turner intercepted a Bryant pass and returned it 30 yards to the Purple Devil 40. Ragland then put together its best drive of the night, marching 60 yards in 10 plays. The touchdown came on a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Schall to Jordan Turner with 10:01 remaining.
On the ensuing drive, Bryant threw a second interception, this one picked off by Kentrell Turner.
But on the next play from scrimmage, Ragland coughed the ball up, and the Tigers recovered.
The Purple Devils had one last chance on offense as they started on their own 48, but seven plays later, they turned the ball over on downs, and Brilliant was able to run out the clock.