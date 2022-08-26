Ragland unable to overcome special teams miscue

REMLAP – The Ragland Purple Devils fell to 0-2 on the season after losing to the Class 2A Southeastern Mustangs 40-20 Thursday.
The Mustangs scored the first two times they had the football as Jarrod Williams scored on a one-yard run and quarterback Jackson McMillian threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Hall to make it 13-0 after one quarter of play.
The second quarter was all Ragland as A’ron Lee scored on a 7-yard run and Jordan Turner scored on a 1-yard run to make the halftime score 13-12.
McMillian and Hall hooked up again in the third quarter, this time from 31 yards out.
Following a Ragland punt, the Mustangs scored again, this time on a fourth-down fake punt. It worked to perfection as Hall raced 52 yards to put Southeastern up 26-12 after three quarters of play.
McMillian threw two more touchdown passes (27 and 14 yards) in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs increased their lead to 40-12 with 1:12 remaining in the game.
Ragland made the score a little more respectable as Drake Kay scored on a 44-yard run with 19 seconds left. Turner added the two-point conversion to make the final score 40-20.
Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell said the fake punt pulled off by Southeastern that went for a touchdown was definitely the turning point in the game.
“We had a guy out of position on the play, and it hurt us,” Tidwell said. “We didn’t play well at all. We had some guys beat up and banged up headed into the game. We had to play a couple of young guys in the secondary. They had a couple of big plays early and offensively, we just couldn’t get anything going.”
Ragland will be on the road for a third straight week as they travel to Anniston to battle the Donoho Falcons in the first region game of the season for both teams.