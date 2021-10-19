Ragland Toys for Kidz hosts 'Haunt Trail' fundraiser

RAGLAND — Ragland Toys for Kidz has been helping those in their community for Christmas since 2012. However, the organization decided for the first time to use Halloween as a way to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.
Over the weekend, Toys for Kidz hosted its Haunt Trail that included spooky decor, monsters and a hay ride as a fun way to enjoy Halloween. All of the money made went directly to Ragland Toys for Kidz.
More than 400 people visited the Haunt Trail, while about $4,000 was raised for the Toys for Kidz program.
The non-profit organization was started by Angel Davis as a way to give children in the area Christmas presents who otherwise would receive little to nothing. In previous years, the organization relied solely on sponsors to donate presents to the cause.
According to Davis, they had their biggest year ever in 2020 because of COVID-19, however, it also caused the program to have less sponsors.
“We’ve never done fundraisers. We’ve always just relied on sponsors, but with the past two years with COVID, so many people out of work, we’ve taken a hit. So, we decided to do a fundraiser this year,” Davis said, adding that they expect to have more children than last year.
Davis said she wanted to do the haunt trail as not only a fundraiser, but an inexpensive, fun event for families to attend during the Halloween season.
“A lot of families who we have to sometimes help, several of them bring their kids through. So, it was a family event that families could come through and it not be so expensive,” she said.
Davis said they received a lot of good feedback from those in attendance including those from all over the state such as Hoover, Wilsonville and Altoona. She also added that the entire event was made possible by volunteers from all over the community.
“A lot of people from the community came out and helped put the trail together,” Davis said, adding they are already planning for next year's event. “The night of, we were all walking in talking about what we could do next year and make it bigger and better."
Those who are interested in helping can be on the lookout for this year’s list of children on the organization's Facebook page, “Ragland Toys for Kidz.” Each family will remain anonymous. To sponsor a child, simply send a private Facebook message to the official page.
Gallery: Ragland Toys for Kidz 'Haunt Trail'
Over the weekend, Ragland Toys for Kidz hosted its Haunt Trail that included spooky decor, monsters and a hay ride as a fun way to enjoy Halloween and raise money for a good cause. More than 400 people visited the Haunt Trail, while about $4,000 was raised. All of the money went directly to the non-profit organization in preparation for the upcoming Christmas season.