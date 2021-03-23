Ragland student receives first Jimmy Campbell Memorial Scholarship

The St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame is honoring one of its founding members by naming a new scholarship in his memory.
Ragland native Jimmy Campbell was a member of the HOF board when the organization was formed by Larry Bothwell in 2004. Campbell was inducted into the HOF in 2009, but died April 24, 2020.
Campbell’s family wanted to do something special for him through the HOF.
The HOF board of directors and the Campbell family agreed to give a scholarship each year to a Ragland senior athlete.
“Jimmy Campbell loved this Sports Hall of Fame so much,” HOF President Gary Hanner said. “He also loved Ragland sports. I am so very thankful for his family for wanting his memory to live on through the Hall of Fame and the lives of young students who play sports at Ragland.”
The first winner of the Jimmy Campbell Memorial Scholarship is Jewel Ferguson.
Ferguson is first in her class, maintains a 4.3 GPA and made a 26 on her ACT.
Ferguson played softball three years, basketball for three years, ran track for two years and was a varsity cheerleader for two years.
She is a member of the Student Council, National Honors Society, FCCLA, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, RHS Student Ambassador, FFA and First Priority.
She is also class president, 2021 Outstanding Senior, and 2020 homecoming queen.
She is a Church of the Highlands small group leader, Popes Chapel Community Church member and Christ Unity Church attendee.
She plans on attending Wallace State Community College to pursue certification as an occupational therapy assistant.