Ragland stomps Talladega Central, 58-0

RAGLAND — When eighth-grader Brayden Byers returned the opening kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown, you just knew it was going to be Ragland’s night.
Just to make sure it was going to be a Purple Devil night, Talladega County Central’s first punt of the game was returned 60 yards for a touchdown by Jordan Turner. With 9:10 remaining in the first quarter, Ragland had yet to run an offensive play but was ahead 13-0.
It was just the beginning of great things for the Purple Devils as they defeated the TC Central Fighting Tigers 58-0.
Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell said this was a game against a team that was struggling and young.
“TC Central seems to be getting better, but the coach has no older guys on the field,” Tidwell said. “This was a game we wanted to make sure we did what we wanted to do and not worry about who we were playing.”
Ragland finally got its hands on the football offensively and drove from its own 35-yard line to the TC Central 11-yard line where they turned the ball over on downs.
The Fighting Tigers lost seven yards on its next drive and then had only a punt of 11 yards allowing the Purple Devils to start on the TC Central 15.
On the next play, A’Ron Lee scored on a 15-yard to make it 19-0.
Before the first quarter ended, Ragland lit up the scoreboard again on a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Schall to Kentrell Turner to make it 25-0.
Kentrell Turner intercepted a TC Central pass, and ten plays later, Schall connected with Jordan Turner for a 37-yard touchdown reception. Ezra Hill added the extra point to make it 32-0 with 9:33 left before halftime.
TC Central fumbled on its next possession and two plays later, Schall scored on a 30-yard keeper to make it 38-0 halfway through the second quarter.
After Ragland blocked a TC Central punt, the Purple Devils took over at the Fighting Tiger 20-yard line. Three plays later, Drake Kay threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Byers to make it 44-0.
The final score of the first half came on a 45-yard run by A’Ron Lee to make the halftime score 51-0.
The two teams agreed to seven minute quarters and a continuous running clock in the second half. The Fighting Tigers got the ball to start the third quarter, and actually picked up their initial first down when the punter ran for three yards on fourth down and two.
Two plays later, Caden Mickler recovered a TC Central fumble. On the next play, and the only offensive play of the second half for Ragland, Ezra Hill scored on a 24-yard run on the final play of the third quarter. The final score was 58-0.
“I feel like we did a few things pretty good,” Tidwell said. “We still have a long way to go. After a week like last week, it feels good to get a win. We have several eighth-graders on the field tonight who contributed to this win. Brayden’s run on the opening kickoff was great on his part, and he is a kid that's going to help us in the future. All of them will.”
Tidwell said the win over TC Central secures a spot in the playoffs, he’s just not sure what seed.
“I think we are officially in after tonight’s win.” He said. “We will go to Victory Christian next Friday and that’s a huge game for us. It’s a rival game and Coach Bruce Breland is a guy I think a lot of. He’s a good friend and a heck of a good football coach. It’s a huge game for us.”
Ragland is 6-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. TC Central fell to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in region play. The Fighting Tigers will host the Donoho Falcons next week.