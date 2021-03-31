Ragland softball to host benefit game for Ohatchee tornado victims

The Ragland softball team will host a benefit game April 7 with Ohatchee at Choccolocco Park in Oxford to benefit recent tornado victims in Calhoun County.
Last week, an EF3 tornado struck Ohatchee and Wellington, claiming five lives and damaging at least 177 structures, according to previous reports.
The benefit game will begin at 6 p.m. following the 4:30 Oxford vs. Pell City game at the park's Signature Field.
Admission is $5 in addition to one toiletry or clothing item. The donated items will go to the Ohatchee Senior Center for those who are in need to pick up while 100 percent of the money will go towards those affected by the storm.
Head coach Rodney Lipscomb said that he hopes to raise $20,000.