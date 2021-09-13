Ragland sneaks past Woodland with late two-point conversion

Ragland senior quarterback Owen Schall had the game of a lifetime last week against the Woodland Bobcats.
Schall was responsible for all three touchdowns and both two-point conversions in the 22-21 come-from-behind win in the Class 1A, Region 5 contest.
Schall was 14-for-28 passing for 211 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 27 yards and had touchdown runs of 18 and 3 yards.
Ragland head football coach Wes Tidwell said Schall played like a true winner during the game.
“We put him in some bad spots and he kept fighting his way out,” Tidwell said. “He made some great passes to Jordan Turner, Kentrell Turner and Ezra Hill, and they made some great plays.”
The Bobcats got on the scoreboard first as a Ragland fumble was scooped up by a Woodland defender who returned it 30 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 7:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Ragland’s first touchdown came on an 18-yard run by Schall with seven seconds remaining in the first quarter. The extra point was no good to make the score 7-6.
The Bobcats added to their lead late in the second quarter to make the score 14-6.
With time winding down before halftime, and just four plays later, Schall connected with Hill for a 63-yard touchdown pass with 1:19 left. Schall then hit Jordan Turner for the two-point conversion to tie the game 14-14 at halftime.
With 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Woodland regained the lead 21-14 on a 3-yard run.
Ragland then put together a 61-yard, 13-play drive that included converting on fourth-and-12 when Schall completed a 22-yard pass to Kentrell Turner to move the ball to the Bobcats' 6-yard line. Four plays later on fourth-and-goal, Schall scored on a 3-yard keeper with 6:23 remaining in the game. Instead of going for the tie, Tidwell went for the win on the two-point conversion. Schall threw to Kentrell Turner for the conversion and a 22-21 lead.
Woodland had the ball for seven plays, but they turned the ball over on downs and Ragland was able to run out the clock and hold on to the 22-21 victory.
“The last touchdown was a read play, and if Owen makes the wrong read, we are beat,” Tidwell said. “I’ve been at places where I would not trust my guy to make that read and I would just tell him what to do. I had zero hesitation when Coach Richard Joiner wanted to call a read play for Owen.”
Tidwell said Owen is a winner and a great young man that the entire community should be proud of.
“This was a tough game against a big physical team that were very good at what they did,” Tidwell said. “Our kids kept fighting back time after time and showed a lot of discipline and class to come out on top. We were down some key guys and other guys stepped up and gave us a chance to win. It was a big region win for us and we are extremely proud of our guys.”
Tidwell added that the crowd was awesome, the band was great, the cheerleaders were loud and full of energy and the good guys came out on top.
“It was a great win for our program,” he said.
Ragland is now 3-1 overall and 1-1 in region play. The Purple Devils have a bye week and will resume play Sept. 24, on the road against the Class 2A Gaston Bulldogs, who are 0-4.