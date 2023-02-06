Ragland senior sparks late run, lifts Purple Devils past Victory Christian in area tournament play

IRONDALE — Ragland senior Campbell Adams’ frustration built up all afternoon, but when she hit a 3-pointer with 3:25 left in the third quarter, the senior found her release.
She swung one fist down in front of her and shouted, ‘let’s go,’ and that’s pretty much all the Purple Devils needed to hear in their 53-36 win over Victory Christian in the opening round of the Class 1A, Area 10 Tournament at Jefferson Christian on Monday.
“Cam plays hard,” Ragland coach Sawyer Merritt said. “And sometimes that gets her in foul trouble. You really can’t change her nature because that is who she is. You really don’t want to change it. Sometimes that finds her in foul trouble, but she has got this look in her eyes, and you can just look at her and know she is not going to let you lose.”
Three fouls in the first half limited Adams’ minutes in a first half that saw her score only one point. The senior more than made up for things down the stretch. She scored eight points in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter to power an 11-1 Ragland run.
Adams finished the afternoon with a game-high 15 points.
Victory Christian found its footing again in the final minutes, but being on the wrong side of a 20-2 run that spanned the first five or six minutes of the quarter pretty much doomed the Lions long before the final whistle blew.
“We have a lot of players that have a lot of heart, and I think as close as the game was going into the fourth quarter, it was going to be about heart, and we have a lot of that,” Merritt said.
What to know
— Despite trailing almost the entire game, Victory Christian senior Maddie Etheredge scored five of her team-high 13 points in the third quarter to make it a 2-point game with 90 seconds left in the quarter. She also finished with a double-double after grabbing (at least) a game-high 13 rebounds in addition to her four steals.
— Three other Lions scored at least six points in the loss, including junior Haley Hendrix, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. The other two were point guard Amelia Haney (eight points) and eighth-grader Ellison Scott, who came off the bench in the final minutes to drain a pair of 3-pointers.
— Ragland looked like a completely different team in the fourth quarter, scoring 27 points after being held to 26 in the first three quarters combined. Anna Burnham and Beverly Alexander each knocked down 3-pointers in the final period to finish with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
— The Purple Devils won three out of four meetings this season with the Lions. Ragland won those games by 18, 4 and now 17 points, but Victory Christian won the most recent meeting in the series ahead of Monday’s showdown by 22 points.
Who said
— Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold on Etheredge: “She gives it 100 percent every time she is on the floor, and we’re going to miss her and the other seniors.”
— Merritt on if the fourth quarter momentum will help on Wednesday: “I think so. We talked a lot this year about weathering the storm. There’s going to be runs. … I think going through the quarters that we did and the struggle and being able to overcome it is going to prepare us for something on Wednesday. That is something we can look back on and reference and say we’ve been here before. Take a breath and calm down.”
— Merritt on the Purple Devils' motivation after losing at home to the Lions in the county tournament: “Coach Arnold at Victory Christian, what he has been able to accomplish in a short amount of time is phenomenal. And they had a great game plan coming into that game at our place at home, but I can say that our girls were very motivated as we prepared for this game.”
Next up
— Ragland will face Jefferson Christian Academy on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the area championship game on Friday and earn a spot in the subregional round next week. The loser is eliminated.
— This concludes Victory Christian’s season. The Lions went 14-14.