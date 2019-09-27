RAGLAND – Homecoming 2019 at Joan Ford Stadium was not a pretty sight for the Ragland Purple Devils.
The Class 2A West End-Walnut Grove Patriots were the homecoming opponent. They entered the game 0-4 on the season, having given up 245 points on the year.
West End, however, flexed its muscles in the first half , gaining 226 total yards and building a 34-0 lead.
By the end, the Patriots had picked up their first win of the season, 47-20, and left Ragland at 1-5 on the campaign.
On the third play of the game, Ragland quarterback Owen Schall’s pass was intercepted at the Purple Devil 8-yard line. Three plays later, Levi Armstrong scored on an 8-yard run to make it 6-0 Patriots.
Ragland drove from its own 12 to the Patriot 20, powered by runs of 7 and 16 yards by Josh Phillips and a 31-yard pass from Schall to Kentrell Tucker. But the march stalled, and the Purple Devils turned the ball over on downs.
West End drove 80 yards in seven plays and scored on a 3-yard pass from Eli Pearce to Jeremiah Roberson. The two-point conversion was good to make the score 14-0 after the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, following a Ragland punt, the Patriots scored again on a 36-yard keeper by Pearce to make it 20-0.
After Ragland failed for a second time on a fourth-down conversion, West End scored on the very next play on a 39-yard pass from Pearce to William Tidmore, and the lead grew to 26-0.
With 36 seconds remaining before halftime, West End reached pay dirt an 11-yard touchdown pass from Pearce to Jeremiah Roberson. The two-point conversion was good by Isaiah Roberson to make the halftime score 34-0.
On the third play of the third quarter, Nathaniel Kelley intercepted a Pearce pass and returned it 65 yards, but Ragland was penalized, and the Purple Devils got the football at their own 30.
Three plays later, Adam Bates intercepted Schall’s pass and returned it to the Ragland 11.
On the next snap, Pearce scored on an 11-yard keeper to make it 40-0.
Ragland finally got on the scoreboard with Phillips scoring on a 21-yard run with 8:06 to go in the third quarter. The PAT was no good, and the score was 40-6.
After a West End punt, Ragland found the end zone again as Trevin Williams scored on a 6-yard run with 10:19 remaining. The two-point conversion was good by Phillips to make the score 40-14.
With 5:15 to play, West End scored on a 37-yard run by Kaiden Silor to make it 47-14.
Ragland’s offense looked good on its next drive as the Purple Devils needed only four plays to march 75 yards, all on the ground.
There was a 30-yard run by Javaris Turner, an 18-yard run by Williams, a 10-yard run by Jordan Turner and the final 21 yards and a touchdown by Javaris Turner to make the final score 47-20.
Ragland jumps back into Class 1A, Region 5 play next week when it travels to Appalachian to take on the Eagles, who are a perfect 2-0 in region play.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.