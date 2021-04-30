You are the owner of this article.
Ragland secures win over St. Clair, 7-6

Ragland softball

Ragland’s Christen Ford makes her way to home plate in a previous game. The Purple Devils recently beat St. Clair County 7-6.

 Josie Howell/Consolidated Publishing

The Ragland Purple Devils secured a 7-6 win over St. Clair County High School on Wednesday.

The Saints rallied in an attempt to erase a five-run deficit in the final inning, but fell short.

Addie Campbell had a perfect day at bat as she was 5-for-5 and drove in three RBIs. She also contributed two runs for the Purple Devils.

Campbell Adams was 3-for-4 at the plate while driving in two runs. Sammy Day-Jones also scored twice for Ragland.

Brooklyn Sertell led the Saints with two runs and two RBIs, including a home run in the final inning in the attempted comeback.

Meanwhile, Sam Cantavespre recorded four strikeouts from the circle for St. Clair.

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

