Ragland secures win over St. Clair, 7-6

The Ragland Purple Devils secured a 7-6 win over St. Clair County High School on Wednesday.
The Saints rallied in an attempt to erase a five-run deficit in the final inning, but fell short.
Addie Campbell had a perfect day at bat as she was 5-for-5 and drove in three RBIs. She also contributed two runs for the Purple Devils.
Campbell Adams was 3-for-4 at the plate while driving in two runs. Sammy Day-Jones also scored twice for Ragland.
Brooklyn Sertell led the Saints with two runs and two RBIs, including a home run in the final inning in the attempted comeback.
Meanwhile, Sam Cantavespre recorded four strikeouts from the circle for St. Clair.