Ragland scores 15 unanswered in second half, evens record with win over Wadley

After a scoreless first half, Ragland scored two touchdowns and a safety in the second half to defeat Wadley 15-6 and improve to 2-2 on the season.
With his team trailing 6-0 in the third quarter, Ragland’s Javaris Turner scored on an 18-yard run, giving the Purple Devils a 7-6 edge.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the ball was snapped over the Wadley punter's head out of the end zone to make it 9-6 Ragland.
The final score of the game came with 52 seconds remaining as Ragland quarterback Owen Schall threw a 91-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Turner.
“I’m very proud of this bunch,” Ragland coach Derrick Sewell said. “They’re a bunch of fighters. It’s the scrappiest, most selfless bunch I’ve been around in a while. A win like this, against a good football team is huge for a young team like us. These coaches and players worked so hard this week. We talked all week about not practicing and playing with feelings and emotions, but instead doing what we know. It paid off tonight!”