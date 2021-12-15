Ragland’s Day-Jones joins the 1,000 point club

After Ragland’s 55-30 win over Victory Christian last week, the Purple Devils not only celebrated a victory but also lauded teammate Sammie Day-Jones as she recorded her 1,000th career point.
Day-Jones said she didn’t even realize it was an attainable goal until her sophomore year and hopes her teammates can eventually do the same.
“It’s a huge honor for me to reach that goal, but it will be so much more memorable if my teammates that are close can reach the same achievement this season before I graduate,” she said.
“We have a huge opportunity to go all the way this year, so my biggest goal all year has been on getting there regardless of how many points I score every game. I would’ve never reached this point in my career if it weren’t for my parents, grandparents and Coach (Sawyer) Merritt — and of course the best teammates I could ask for. I wouldn’t trade my girls for the world.”
Merritt, the Ragland head coach, commended Day-Jones for her accomplishment, saying what she accomplished was incredible and rare.
"The fact that she reached 1,000 points despite sitting out her junior year with a torn ACL is a testament to her talent and work ethic,” Merritt said. “Sammie means so much to this team and this community and her legacy will certainly live on."