Ragland rolls to 42-0 win over Gaston

RAGLAND – A 21-point second quarter led Ragland to its third victory of the season as the Purple Devils shut out Gaston 42-0 Friday at Joan Ford Stadium.
Ragland took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Owen Schall to Calvin Lawler.
Josh Phillips scored on touchdown runs of 9 and 27 yards to make it 21-0 before Schall threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Turner to make it 28-0 at halftime.
Third quarter scores by Ragland were a 5-yard touchdown run by Kentrell Turner and 18-yard run by Javaris Turner.
Ragland head coach Derrick Sewell said at the beginning of the season his goal was for his guys to play buzzer-to-buzzer.
“And that’s exactly what we’ve been doing, and tonight, we accomplished that from start to finish,” Sewell said. “We had the chance to play a lot of kids tonight. From the starters to the backups, they all locked in this week. This was a game tonight we felt like we could get. I couldn’t ask them to be perfect, but I could ask them to be great, and that’s what they did tonight.”
Ragland’s offense gained 305 total yards, including 163 on the ground.
Next week, Ragland (3-2, 1-1) travels to Donoho to take on the Falcons in a key region contest.
“Going on the road to play a region game is always tough,” Sewell said. “Coach Mark Sanders will have his Donoho players ready to play.”