Ragland rolls over Asbury 44-6

RAGLAND — It was a night in which Ragland's Owen Schall played more like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers than a high school quarterback.
He threw five touchdown passes to lead the Purple Devils to a 44-6 victory over Class 3A Asbury in the regular-season finale.
Ragland now enters the 1A playoffs on a three-game winning streak and finished the regular season with a record of 8-2.
Ragland head football coach Wes Tidwell said he was proud of the way his kids played on a rainy night.
“Owen Schall played extremely well again,” Tidwell said. “Jordan Turner has been the best player in every game we have played and I haven’t seen anyone on film better than him. Jaiden Isbell has gotten better every week and is becoming a problem for everyone we play. Ethan Courtney and Javaris Turner continue to improve on defense as well and set the tone for our entire team.”
After Asbury got on the scoreboard first on a 35-yard touchdown pass, it was all Ragland the rest of the way. The first Purple Devils touchdown was a 49-yard touchdown pass from Schall to Jordan Turner to tie the game 6-6 after one quarter of play.
Ragland put the game out of reach with four touchdowns in the second quarter. First, Javaris Turner scored on a 28-yard run. The two-point conversion was good as Schall connected with Jordan Turner to make it 14-6 with 7:48 left.
Schall then threw three touchdown passes — an 8-yarder to Jordan Turner; a 60-yarder to Courtney; and a 57-yarder to Jordan Turner to make the halftime score 32-6.
Both teams agreed to play eight-minute quarters and a running clock in the second half.
On the first play of the third quarter, Ragland’s Kentrell Turner raced 57 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-6. Schall’s fifth touchdown pass of the night was to Courtney from 7 yards out to make the final score 44-6.
Schall finished the game 8-for-15 passing for 196 yards and the five touchdowns. Jordan Turner caught three passes, all for touchdowns, for 113 yards. Ragland finished the game with 376 total yards.
Tidwell said sometimes people look past Ragland school because they play in 1A.
“But players are players, and we have players,” Tidwell said. “I hope that sooner rather than later people start to look at these kids in the way they should be looked at. They are winners and deserve to be recognized as such.”
Ragland’s opponent in the opening round of the playoffs is the Valley Head Tigers, a team the Purple Devils defeated 40-18 in the season-opener Aug. 20.
Valley Head lost its first three games of the season, but won five of the final seven to finish 5-5.
“I feel like they are not the same team we played in week one,” Tidwell said. “They are very much improved and have been physically whipping people of late. The good news is that we are not the same team either. Our kids are much improved and I feel like if we continue to improve, we can play with anyone.
"I look forward to playing a solid football team Friday night and can’t wait to compete against Coach Charles Hammon and his team. They are a quality team with a quality and proven coach.”