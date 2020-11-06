Ragland rallies with 2 TDs in 4th quarter, edges R.A. Hubbard

RAGLAND -- Trailing 16-7 with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter Friday, the Ragland Purple Devils put together a memorable comeback, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull out a 20-16 victory over the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
The first touchdown came on a Owen Schall pass to Jordan Turner from 20 yards out with 9:25 remaining that made the score 16-14.
The Purple Devils’ defense made big play after big play all night, and one of the biggest came when Javaris Turner intercepted a pass and returned it to the Chief 35-yard line. Seven plays later, Schall scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to put Ragland up for good at 20-16.
R.A. Hubbard mounted its own threat, driving from its own 33 to the Purple Devil 24. On the next play, however, Matthew Trammell intercepted a pass to secure the win for Ragland.
Ragland head coach Derrick Sewell said there was no way he could say enough good things about his players for the way they fought in the game.
“That’s what they have done all year,” Sewell said. “They have faced adversity all season.”
Ragland led 7-0 throughout 99 percent of the first half as C.J. Lawler raced 70 yards down the sidelines on the second play of the game.
The Chiefs scored with one second remaining in the half on a 15-yard run, and with the two-point conversion, led 8-7 at the half.
“There was never a doubt by any of those guys in the locker room at halftime,” Sewell said. “When you have guys like Josh Phillips and Jakolbe Brewster in that locker room, they did not leave any doubt in there.”
Sewell said he was proud of his offensive coaches, who went in a halftime and made the adjustments that needed to be made.
“The first half was a story of what we were not doing,” Sewell said. “But when you have eighth- and ninth-graders starting on the offensive line, that’s what happens. I am just so proud of how the players responded.”
Ragland, 9-2, will be on the road to take on Brilliant in the second round of the state playoffs.