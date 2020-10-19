Ragland pushes winning streak to five, downs TC Central

It took Ragland’s Derrick Sewell two full years to win his first six games as Purple Devils head football coach. That was 2018-19.
In 2020, Sewell has his Purple Devils on a five-game winning streak, with a 6-2 overall record and a berth in the state playoffs secured. Ragland picked up that fifth straight win Friday as the Purple Devils defeated host Talladega County Central 56-0.
Ragland scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 28-0 lead, and the rout was on. The Purple Devils scored on their first play from scrimmage as Gavin Ward ran 56 yards for a touchdown. Josh Phillips had a 39-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.
Owen Schall then tossed three straight touchdown passes – 21 yards to Matt Trammell, and 39 yards and 16 yards to Jordan Turner.
Jakolbe Brewster got in on the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Purple Devil defense also scored as Josh Phillips intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for a TD to make the halftime score 49-0.
The only score of the second half came in the third quarter as Brett Sisson reached pay dirt on a 4-yard run.
Sewell said it was a good win.
“Our starters performed like we expected them to,” Sewell said. “We were able to play a lot of guys, and that’s important this time of year.”
Sewell said he believes this group of players is finally understanding what it takes to win and how to prepare to do so.
“I’m not easy on them and I have a certain standard I expect out of them,” he said. “They continue to rise to the occasion Monday through Friday. I’m excited for our seniors because they were freshmen the last time we made the playoffs.”
Ragland will host Victory Christian (4-5) this Friday.