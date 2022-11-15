Ragland pitcher excited for future after signing with Mississippi Delta State

Most high school athletes dream of playing at the next level. Few earn the chance, but those that do can finally relax that their goals are secured.
At least, that’s how it goes for most kids. Ragland senior Casey Phillips doesn't plan to take his foot off the gas now.
“Now the work becomes even harder to give myself an extra chance after my two years at community college,” Phillips said. “I am going to continue to push myself, so I can maybe transfer to a university after my two years, and the real work is about to start now.”
On Wednesday, Phillips announced his decision to accept a full athletic scholarship for baseball from Mississippi Delta State that covers his tuition.
Phillips, a transfer from Ashville, said Mississippi Delta State was primarily interested in him because of his pitching. He hopes to continue to improve on the mound in the season ahead.
He currently tops out at 87 miles per hour, but Phillips’ goal is to throw for 90 before he finishes up his high school career at Ragland.
Of course, Phillips’ focus on the future doesn’t come as a surprise to those who know him best. His parents said they’ve seen a huge change in their son during the last year.
“The light went off as far as the weight room, his school work, I guess his whole work ethic changed a little bit because he realized, hey, this is for real,” Casey’s father, Glenn Phillips, said.
His mother, Wendy Shaddix, said her son’s attitude in the classroom changed after he started communicating with college coaches last year.
“The first question every one of them asked is what is your GPA,” Shaddix said. “And he realized I need to buckle down and get my GPA where it is to get these scholarships.”
As of this week, Phillips’ GPA is a 3.4, but that’s another number he plans to improve in the coming months.
Ragland baseball coach Wes Tidwell has yet to see Phillips in action on the diamond, but he did get to know him during the football season when the senior suffered an ankle injury in the first two quarters of the season that would threaten to sideline him for most of the year.
Phillips said he tore a ligament and separated bones in his right leg. He needed surgery. Phillips said the doctors told him he would be out for at least 28 days.
Instead, Phillips worked hard, and doctors cleared him to return to the team only 18 days after his surgery.
“That was pretty exceptional for him to get back as quick as he did,” Tidwell said. “And that kind of tells you how determined he was to get back on the field.”
Now Phillips plans to apply that same determination to the baseball season ahead.
“It has really been a life-long dream ever since I’ve been able to play baseball and understand what the game is,” Phillips said. “And there has been a lot of hard work and dedication for me to get there, and I’m proud that I can say I’m finally where I need to be and what my future holds.”