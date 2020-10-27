Ragland PD utilizes new K-9 unit, plans to install two Flock cams

RAGLAND -- The Ragland council during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 19, was briefed on a couple of subjects by the city’s Police Department.
For starters, the council was introduced to Jarock, the department’s new K-9 unit.
According to the K-9’s handler, Kevin Thompson, Jarock previously served as an emotional support animal before being trained as a drug detection dog.
Thompson provided a demonstration to the council where two other Ragland officers hid boxes containing drug paraphernalia in different areas of the meeting room for Jarock to find. The K9 was able to find the boxes through smell alone.
Jarock’s first day on duty was Oct. 19.
The RPD officers also discussed the possibility of installing two Flock Safety Cameras in town. The cameras specialize in license plate recognition technology, helping prevent crime mostly related to stolen vehicles and license plates, kidnapping, runaways, etc.
Once a license plate number is put into Flock Safety’s system, if a camera detects a car with that specific license plate, it will notify local police and its dispatch immediately.
According to one of the Ragland officers, each camera is connected to all other Flock cameras in the United States. This gives police departments an opportunity to work with each other in a unique way.
According to Joshua Miller, who works for Flock Safety’s Public Relations Department. Flock cameras help solve two crimes a day on average across the United States. Alabama is one of 38 states that utilizes this technology.
Other cities in St. Clair County such as Moody, Steele and Pell City have all utilized this technology to help solve crime.
After hearing about its effectiveness and success in neighboring cities, the council unanimously voted to approve the installation of the two Flock cameras.