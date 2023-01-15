Ragland overwhelms Victory Christian with second half run to spoil debut of Lions' new court

PELL CITY — Victory Christian unveiled its new court for the first time on Friday, but Ragland had another celebration in mind.
The Purple Devils threatened to put the game out of reach throughout the first half, but the Lions clawed their way back from the precipice each time. Then, in the third quarter, the Lions finally seemed to run out of steam.
“We start out man-to-man, got in a little bit of foul trouble, and went zone in the second quarter,” Ragland coach Andy Eden said. “I think we needed to put more pressure on them, so at halftime, we decided to come out and play man and put more pressure on.”
That pressure more than did the trick as Ragland outscored the Lions 18-4 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach well before the final buzzer in the Purple Devils’ 67-41 victory.
What to know
— Ragland freshman Brayden Collins, listed 5-foot-1 online, was almost certainly the shortest player to see the court, but he proved he could knock down shots from almost anywhere. Collins finished with a game-high 20 points after he drilled three 3-pointers in the second half.
— Jordan Turner looked like he could score however he wanted at times on Friday night. He finished with 17 points. As if to punctuate this exact point, Turner caught a lob from Collins and slammed it through the rim for a powerful two-handed dunk that gave Ragland a 26-point lead with 6:06 left to play.
— William Wilson-Hueter and Jayden Hicks paced the Lions with 10 points each.
Who said
— Eden on Turner’s impact: “Not only the points, but this year he’s become a really great on-the-floor leader. He came up, when he was playing very young, with a lot of really good players. Now he has had to become the man. He’s really responded well to that. Even in the games where he doesn’t score a lot of points, he is able to call defenses, he is able to do things like that, and be a good leader. I don’t know that that is not more important than the points.”
— Eden on Collins: “He sees the court very well and shoots the ball surprising. He is young, a bit of a streaky shooter, but everybody is to a certain extent. He was hot tonight.”
Up Next
— Victory Christian travels to Appalachian on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ragland hosts Jefferson Christian Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Should Ragland and Appalachian win early in the week, then the winner of Friday’s showdown at Appalachian will be for the regular-season area championship.