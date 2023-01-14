Ragland overcomes foul-trouble, late-game injury to outlast Victory Christian

PELL CITY — Ragland starter Anna Burnham hit the floor hard enough to cut a gash on the back of her head after she collided with Victory Christian’s Haley Hendrix with 57.3 seconds left in Friday night’s showdown.
Purple Devils coach Sawyer Merritt helped carry Burnham back to the locker room and checked on her while the game resumed with Ragland clinging to a 3-point lead.
Despite his brief absence and the injury to Burnham, the Purple Devils found more than enough in the tank to secure a 36-32 road victory over area opponent Victory Christian.
“So I think it speaks a lot to their character and goes a little bit beyond basketball,” Merritt said. “Which (earlier) we tried to talk a lot of stuff about controlling the things that we can control, but when you bring something like an injury to a teammate in, it's harder to put that into action.
“We had girls with tears on the floor, people we really didn't know what was happening at that point. It was, everything was happening so fast. So for them to be able to go out there for the last minute and just close the game out, that's a really big deal.”
Merritt alluded to a “concussion protocol” and said that Burnham would go to a hospital to get checked out. She finished the game second on the team with at least 7 rebounds. She also blocked a shot and recorded 2 steals.
Burnham was going for her third when she suffered her injury.
"She gets all the hustle effort from the stuff that you can get out there,” Merritt said. “She gives it 110 percent all the time. And so you know, her getting the foul with under a minute left in the game like that, you know, as tragic as it was, not surprising because she's gonna be the one going after the ball and she's gonna be one trying to make that play.”
Ragland held a 7-point lead with about four minutes left. Then Victory Christian’s Grace Haney knocked down her second 3-pointer in the game with 3:35 left to play. Seconds later, she stole the ball and returned it to the hoop.
Scoring slowed until Ragland senior Campbell Adams sliced through the Lions’ defense and scored a layup to give Ragland a 3-point lead with 1:40 to play.
It was Adams’ first and only points in the second half, even though she finished with a game-high 11 points.
Although the game was far from over, it felt like Adams all but secured the victory with that play, and the usually noisy home crowd seemed to feel it too, as they fell into a stunned silence.
“Not new territory for her is being in a position to hit a go-ahead or a basket at the end of the game that puts us up,” Merritt said. “She's right in her comfort zone. We find ourselves relying on that a lot. And you know, she never she never lets us down."
What to know
— Campbell wasn’t the only one playing inspired basketball on Friday night. Her teammate, Beverly Alexander, grabbed at least 9 rebounds, most of them in the second half. Without her stepping up, it’s easy to imagine Victory Christian celebrating their first game on a new gym floor with a victory.
— Victory Christian senior Madelyn Etheredge probably delivered the night's best performance despite fouling out with 5:06 left to play. The senior finished with a double-double or perhaps even a triple-double after she scored 10 points, grabbed at least 13 rebounds and recorded at least 9 steals.
— Hendrix, Victory Christian’s leading scorer both this season and on Friday, finished with only 11 points after she missed at least 4.5 minutes in the second half due to foul trouble. She also finished with a double-double after she grabbed at least 13 rebounds
— Struggled is the only word that describes the Lions’ performance at the free-throw line. Victory Christian finished the evening 12 of 29 from the line after starting the game 5 of 7. Ragland also knocked down 12 free throws but on only 24 attempts.
— These teams are guaranteed to meet for a third time this season when they face each other in the opening round of the county tournament on Jan. 24.
Who said
— Merritt on facing Hendrix: "When you have somebody who scores aggressive at the rim like that, you have to be conscious defensively not only trying to slow them down, but also trying to be aware of not getting into foul trouble. … At halftime, I had four starters with three fouls so I think a lot of that's because of Haley Hendrix and how she attacks the rim."
— Merritt on Alexander: "She's dangerous because when she gets the rebound, she's got the speed to take it the length of the floor. … I think that defenses are always aware of that, you know, trying to put a body on her, but she's hard to box out because she's elusive and she's quick."
— Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold on the first game on the new floor: "We had a great crowd. It was awesome to get on the floor. It's been so long since we've been able to get on it."
— Arnold on the loss: "I think tonight we did learn that we can at least be competitive with Ragland tonight. I mean, part of getting over the hump and beating an established team, because you have to believe that you can compete with them. And I think if nothing else tonight, we learned we can compete and make it a game."
Up Next
— Victory Christian travels to Appalachian on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Ragland hosts Ashville on Monday at 5 p.m.