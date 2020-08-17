Ragland mayor, Place 2 council incumbent will face election day challengers (with photos)

RAGLAND -- The municipal election ballot in Ragland on Tuesday, Aug. 25, will feature two races -- mayor and Place 2 on the City Council.
Incumbent Richard Bunt is being challenged by Greg Estes in the mayor’s race.
Bunt is a native of Ragland and graduated from Ragland High School, Gadsden State Community College and Jacksonville State University. He is married to Laura Bunt and has one daughter, Taylor Elder.
Bunt is the owner of Appraisals by The RBI Group as well as Ragland Hardware and Feed. He served eight years on the Ragland City Council prior to becoming mayor.
Estes is originally from Montgomery. He is a graduate of both Jefferson State Community College (associate degree) and Gadsden State Community College (technical degree), and Troy University with a Bachelor of Science.
Estes is also a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff Course. He retired from the Alabama State Highway Patrol after 30 years and retired as a colonel from the Alabama Army National Guard, for which he served for 32 years.
Estes was also a professor of military science and instructor at the University of North Alabama in 2001. Estes works at The Home Depot and is retiring this year.
He previously served on the Ragland City Council.
Estes’ family incLudes his two daughters, Torie Estes and Tagan Estes Myers.
Leann Ford and David Yance will face off in the Place 2 City Council race.
Ford, the incumbent, is originally from Ragland and is a graduate of Ashville High School. She graduated from Auburn University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She is pursuing a master’s in educational leadership at Jacksonville State University.
Ford is a career coach for the St. Clair County school system; this will be her 23rd year in education. Her family includes her husband, Mark Ford, and two sons, Cade Walker (18) and Barrett Ford (7).
Ford has served on Ragland City Council from 2012 to 2014 and 2016 to present.
Yance was born and raised in Springville. He graduated from Springville High School in 2007 and went on to study criminal justice at Jacksonville State.
Yance is the EVP of business development for Southern Cleaning Service Inc. and ServiceStar, a family-owned and operated small business in Springville. He is also a business partner/part owner of the Choppin Block restaurant in Springville
Yance’s family includes his wife, Alicia, and their daughter’s A’Marie and Stella.