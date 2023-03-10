Ragland man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Ragland man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey identified the victim as Juan R. Sanchez, 46, who was fatally injured when the 2005 Toyota Tacoma that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
Brandon said the crash happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. on U.S. 231, near Oaks Lane, about seven miles north of Pell City.
He said Sanchez was not using a seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation into the crash continues.