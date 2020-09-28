Ragland man killed in 1-vehicle accident Sunday night

RAGLAND -- A Ragland man is dead following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Daniel Schall, 23, of Ragland, died Sunday night after the vehicle he was riding in left the road and impacted a tree. Russel said Schall was the passenger in the vehicle and was wearing his seat belt.
Russell said the accident occurred at 8:51 p.m. on Valley Road in Ragland.
He said the vehicle impacted the tree on the passenger side, and Schall was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at 9:10 p.m.
Alabama Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said his agency is investigating the cause of the accident.
O’Neal said the driver of the vehicle survived the crash, but the officer could not give specifics on his condition.