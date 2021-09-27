Ragland makes history in 78-0 win over Gaston

The Ragland Purple Devils made history last Friday night as they put on an offensive show that lit up the scoreboard in a 78-0 win over the Gaston Bulldogs. It was the most points scored by Ragland ever in a single game.
Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell said there were a lot of things his player did well during the game.
“But the most impressive thing they did was they kept playing regardless of what the score was,” Tidwell said. “We played a lot of young guys and they played well. I was also proud of our guys for the character they played with.”
It didn’t take long for the Purple Devils to score as Jordan Turner returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and the rout was on. Javaris Turner scored the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Gaston punted on its first two possessions, and then Ragland went back to work offensively after its first offensive series resulted in a fumble.
Purple Devils quarterback Owen Schall hit Kentrell Turner for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Schall then connected with Javaris Turner for the two-point conversion to make it 16-0 with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter.
The next time Ragland had the football, Javaris Turner scored on a 9-yard run and ran for the two-point conversion to make it 24-0 with 1:11 left in the opening quarter.
Gaston fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Ragland recovered at the Bulldog 31. On the next play, Schall threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Turner to make the score 30-0 after the first quarter.
The first time the Purple Devils had the ball in the second quarter, they drove 45 yards in six plays to add to their lead. The touchdown came on a 13-yard run by Schall. The extra point by Jaiden Cox was good to make the score 37-0.
Later in the quarter, Jordan Turner scored on a 24-yard run, and then Schall connected with Kentrell Turner for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Cox added both extra points to make the halftime score 51-0.
Schall was done for the night and did not play in the second half. He finished 7-of-8 passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 14 yards and one touchdown.
“Owen was pretty much perfect while in the game,” Tidwell said.
A lot of Ragland’s junior high players saw playing time in the second half. The Purple Devils added four more touchdowns.
First, Tavon Williams scored on a 25-yard run to make it 57-0.
Following a Gaston fumble, D.J. Turner scored on a 15-yard touchdown run. The extra point by Cox was good to make it 64-0 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Ragland’s Caden Mickler returned an interception 16 yards to put the Purple Devils in business at their own 42.
On the next play from scrimmage, A’Ron Lee ran 58 yards for a touchdown. Cox added the extra point to make it 71-0.
The last touchdown of the night came with 2:30 left in the game on a 32-yard run by Mickler. The extra point by Cox was good to make the final score 78-0.
Ragland finished the game with 447 yards of total offense.
Tidwell said Gaston's Matt Harris is a great coach and his players kept playing hard regardless of the score, and that in itself showed a lot of character on their part.
“I’m so very proud of our players and coaches,” Tidwell said. “Coaches Andy Eden and Adam Hay did a great job on the defensive side. Coaches Richard Joiner, Jaden Ball and Sawyer Merritt continue to improve our offense. Once again, our band and cheerleaders were outstanding and our fans are the best around.”
Gaston fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in region play. They travel to Spring Garden on Friday.
Ragland (4-1, 1-1) will host Donoho in a region contest Friday. The Falcons are 1-4 overall and 0-3 in region play. They are coached by Ashville native Mark Sanders.