Ragland makes a comeback against B.B. Comer

Ragland’s baseball team faced off against B.B. Comer in a three-game series last week. The Tigers sealed the first win 11-6 on March 4, but the Purple Devils managed an 8-7 win the following day.
The two teams faced off again the following Saturday in which Ragland scored a 7-1 victory.
B.B. Comer 11, Ragland 6:
The Purple Devils started strong as they led 2-1 in the third inning. However, five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth for the Tigers gave them a solid advantage going into the sixth inning at 10-2.
While Ragland charged back in the seventh with four runs, Comer secured the last few outs needed to clinch the win.
The Devils totaled 13 hits with multiple hits by Ethan Courtny, Ezra Hill and Jabari Thomas.
Ragland 8, B.B. Comer 7:
After suffering a tough loss against the Tigers, the Purple Devils came back ready to prove themselves.
With the game tied at the bottom of the eighth and Ragland at bat, Drake Kay managed a single that gave Courtny the chance to score from third with the winning run.
The Purple Devils collected 14 hits.
Hill led his team with three hits and two runs. Josh Phillips also contributed three hits along with a run for the Purple Devils.
Ragland 7, B.B. Comer 1:
In the last matchup between the two teams Saturday, Ragland managed a comfortable win.
With the two teams tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning with Ragland at bat, Schall and Lawler both scored a run each along with Hill, Kay and Jake Donaldson who all scored on a single by Brayden Collins.
The Purple Devils kept the Tigers from scoring for the remainder of the game, while putting one more run on the board in the sixth by Schall.
Kay worked six innings on the mound for his team, allowing only one run and six hits.
Schall and Lawler both led the Tigers in scoring with two runs each.