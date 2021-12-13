Ragland improves 6-2, Turner posts 40 points against Jacksonville Christian

The Ragland Purple Devils' boys basketball team improved to 6-2 on the season following wins over Pleasant Valley, Victory Christian and Jacksonville Christian.
Ragland 58, Pleasant Valley 46: An 18-6 run in the third quarter proved to be the difference in Ragland’s win over the Raiders.
The two teams were tied 13-13 after one quarter of play with the Purple Devils taking a 28-25 halftime lead.
Following the 18-6 run in the third, Ragland’s lead was 46-31, and they went on to win the game.
Javaris Turner paced Ragland with 18 points with 13 coming in the third quarter. D.J. Turner added 14 points, while Kentrell Turner totaled 10 points. Jordan Turner contributed eight points, while Braxton Layton and Ezra Hill scored four points each.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said he was happy to get a win on the road.
“We didn’t shoot well as a team, but we were able to create some turnovers with our defense," he said.
Ragland 64, Victory Christian 34: For the second time this season, the Purple Devils defeated Victory Christian.
Ragland led 13-9 after the first quarter and 29-17 at intermission. The Purple Devils outscored the Lions 24-8 in the third quarter to open up a 53-25 lead.
Jordan Turner paced Ragland with 22 points. Taevon Williams and D.J. Turner pumped in eight points each, while Hill and Javaris Turner had seven points each.
“This was a good win against a much-improved Victory team,” Eden said. “I was proud of our defense, effort and hustle.”
Ragland 86, JCA 58: Ragland’s Jordan Turner made history last week in the game as JCA as he scored 41 points in the win.
According to Eden, Turner set the single game individual scoring record during the game.
“There is some debate about the old record, and we think it was around 39 points,” Eden said. “It was as good a game as I have seen a player play in my 21 years at Ragland.”
Turner scored seven points in the first quarter to help Ragland to a 20-11 lead. He added 13 points in the second frame to give him 20 points at halftime as the Purple Devils enjoyed a 42-30 lead.
The third quarter saw Turner score seven more to give him 27 for the game headed into the final eight minutes with Ragland leading 62-49. He saved his best quarter for the final quarter as he pumped in 14 points to give him 41 points in the 86-58 win.
Also scoring for Ragland were Javaris Turner with 12 points, Layton with 10, D.J. Turner with nine, Kentrell Turner with seven, Hill with five and Williams with two.
“I was happy to get an area win,” Eden said. “Hopefully, we continue to improve.”