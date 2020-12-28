Ragland girls win 2 of 3 during week, take 2nd place in Christmas tournament

RAGLAND -- The Ragland Lady Purple Devils finished as runners-up in their own Christmas tournament, losing to Hayden in the finals.
Ragland, after a 2-1 week, is 6-5.
Ragland 44, Victory Christian 12
Following their first area loss of the season, to Coosa Christian, the Lady Purple Devils bounced back with a win over Victory Christian before the Christmas tournament.
Ragland led 12-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. It was 25-3 at halftime and 43-11 after three periods.
Cadence Buchanan scored 13 points to lead Ragland, with 10 of those coming in the third quarter. Campbell Adams added 12, while Baleigh Hines totaled six. Jewel Ferguson tossed in five, and Nya Brewster and Rylee Mickler had four apiece.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said his team was a little slow coming out of the gate.
“We did a much better job dictating tempo in the second half,” he said.
Katie Shadix scored three points to lead Victory Christian. Lauren Reed, Ella Brooke Wydemon, Jemma Hazelwood and Samantha Hennings scored two apiece, and Haley Hendrix had one.
Ragland 47, Victory Christian 12
In the opening round of the tournament, a 26-2 second-quarter run by the Lady Purple Devils was the difference.
Buchanan scored 12 points to lead Ragland. Aubrey Ball and Adams pumped in 10 apiece, while Ferguson and Shelby Spanyer both had four. Brewster netted three, and Mickler and Hines had two apiece.
“We did a good job of moving the ball and being patient on offense,” Merritt said.
Hendrix led the Lady Lions with six points. Hennings, Wydemon and Hazelwood all had two.
Hayden 45, Ragland 19
Ragland trailed 12-2 after one quarter in the championship game.
Adams scored seven points to lead Ragland. Buchanan was close behind with six. Hines, Brewster and Mickler finished with two apiece.
Merritt said his girls struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half.
“We found some life in the second half, but we were unable to recover from the gap created in the first half,” Merritt said.