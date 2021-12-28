Ragland girls take first place in Christmas Tournament

RAGLAND — The Purple Devils won their own Christmas girls basketball tournament last week and are now 11-2 on the season.
Ragland beat the St. Clair County Saints 50-35 in the first round and then defeated the Wadley Bulldogs 59-42 in the championship game.
The Victory Christian Lions also participated in the tournament and lost to Wadley and St. Clair County Saints.
Ragland 50, SCCHS 35: Three Purple Devil players scored in double figures as they opened up the tournament with a victory over St. Clair County.
The Saints led 10-9 after the first quarter but Ragland won the second quarter scoring battle 13-4 to take a 22-14 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was much like the second with Ragland outscoring SCCHS 15-4 to make the score 37-18.
Cadence Buchanan led Ragland with 19 points. Sammie Day-Jones pumped in 11 points followed closely by the 10 points Rylee Mickler had. Nya Brewster finished with four points, while Shelby Spanyer hit the only 3-pointer for Ragland finishing with three points. Campbell Adams, Audrey Ball and Jaymie Rains had one point each.
Ragland coach Sawyer Merritt said his team started slow and lacked intensity in the first quarter.
“I was proud of how well they regrouped and gained energy as the game progressed,” Merritt said.
Wadley 75, Victory Christian 55: Wadley advanced to the championship game by knocking off Victory Christian.
The Bulldogs led 18-13 after the first quarter, 39-27 at halftime and 60-40 at the end of the third quarter.
Despite the loss, VCS had two players with double-doubles. Haley Hendrix scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Maddie Etheredge scored 11 points and had 12 rebounds. Katie Shadix scored 11 points and had seven rebounds.
Victory Christian head coach Jared Arnold said his girls played pretty well offensively.
“But they beat us back in transition several times, and that was probably the biggest difference in the game,” Arnold said.
Ragland 59, Wadley 41: In the championship game, Ragland started strong, scoring 19 points in the first quarter beating Wadley.
It was 19-7 after the first quarter and 30-24 at intermission. Adams scored 16 of her game-high 24 points in the second half as the Purple Devils won the second half scoring battle 29-17.
Buchanan pumped in 18 points while Day-Jones netted seven. Brewster added five points while Mickler had four. Rains finished with one point.
“I was proud of our defensive effort in this game,” Merritt said. “It feels good heading into the Christmas break with a win.”
SCCHS 65, VCS 41: The Saints took third-place honors as they defeated Victory 65-41.
SCCHS led 21-13 after the first quarter, 39-23 at halftime, and 54-32 after three quarters.
“Playing a 5A school is always a challenge, and we have so much respect for the county schools,” Victory's Arnold said. “Haley Hendrix had an incredible game and played well inside, but SCCHS guards really controlled the game for them. They were able to get to the basket and make shots, while our guards struggled. Lorena Wright came in and played well for us.”
Haley Hendrix scored 28 points, had 11 rebounds and four steals for Victory. Amelia Haney scored five points while Lorena Wright added four points.