RAGLAND – In a close Friday night matchup, the Winterboro Lady Bulldogs defeated the Ragland Purple Devils 46-40 in their first Class 1A, Area 9 contest of the season.
Freshman Kaya Brown led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and two blocks.
“I expect her to be a special player one day,” said Winterboro Coach Sherodrick Smith.
Amiya Garrett closely followed Brown, nailing five three-pointers for 15 points.
“This was one of her best games of the year,” Smith said of Garrett.
He said Garrett was one shot shy of her single-game record for three-pointers.
Winterboro (4-1, 1-0) led the Purple Devils 22-18 after one quarter and carried a 24-22 lead into the half.
Winterboro widened its advantage to 37-33 heading into the final period.
Also for Winterboro, Briana Jackson scored eight points, while Ayesha Jackson scored four.
Jada Lawler added three points to the victory.
Smith said Briana Jackson had a game-changing jump shot with only a minute and a half remaining.
“That put us up by eight,” he said.
For Ragland (2-5, 0-1), Campbell Adams was the high scorer of the game, netting 18 points.
“I feel we had a good plan going into the game, and the players executed that plan well,” said Ragland Coach Sawyer Merritt.
“Overall, turnovers and missed opportunities cost us the game.”
Sammie Day-Jones followed Adams with 13 points, Cadence Buchanan scored four, and Abrey Ball added three for the Purple Devils.
“Our players have gotten better each week, and I am excited to see us reach our full potential,” Merritt said.