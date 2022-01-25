Ragland girls stretch win streak to nine

The Ragland girls basketball team’s winning streak reached nine games last week as the Purple Devils defeated Coosa Christian twice and Westbrook Christian to improve to 18-2 on the season.
In the first win over Coosa, Campbell Adams became the third Ragland player this year to reach 1,000 career points, joining Sammie Day-Jones and Cadence Buchanan.
Ragland 58, Coosa Christian 20: Adams’ 14 points put her in the 1,000-point club and helped Ragland beat Coosa.
The game was basically over in the first quarter as Ragland’s lead was 25-2 headed into the second period. By halftime, the score was 42-10.
Ragland won the second half scoring battle 16-10.
Also scoring in double figures was Buchanan with 17 points and Day-Jones with 10. Rylee Mickler totaled five points, while Jaymie Rains netted four. Nya Brewster and Hannah Ragsdale chipped in three points each, while Beverly Alexander had two.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said for the first time in school history, the Purple Devils have three 1,000-point scorers on one team. Let alone hit it in the same year.
“Campbell’s accomplishment is a testament to her work ethic and determination,” Merritt said. “So many of her points come as a result of her wanting it more than the person guarding her. Campbell’s impact on this team and school cannot be overstated and will live on long after she plays her last game.”
As for the game itself, Merritt said his girls did a good job on the defensive end of the floor early on.
“That led to some good fast break opportunities for us,” Merritt said.
Ragland 54, Westbrook Christian 30: Ragland’s defense held Westbrook Christian to only 10 points in the second half and went on to win the game.
The Purple Devils were on top 21-12 after one quarter of play and 32-20 at halftime. Ragland won the scoring battle 22-10 in the second half.
Buchanan led Ragland with 18 points, while Day-Jones pumped in 12. Brewster and Adams scored seven points each, while Aubrey Ball netted six. Mickler totaled four points.
“I am proud of the way we moved the ball offensively, and communicated defensively tonight,” Merritt said.
Ragland 61, Coosa Christian 35: The Purple Devils remained perfect in Class 1A, Area 10 play at 7-0 with the win over Coosa Christian.
Ragland led 19-5 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 33-17 at intermission. The Purple Devils kept up the pace in the second half outscoring Coosa 28-18.
Buchanan led the Purple Devils with 20 points. Day-Jones was also in double figures as she pumped in 17 points. Ragsdale totaled six points, while Brewster and Ball netted five points each. Mickler and Rains scored four points each.
“We struggled to get in a rhythm tonight,” Merritt said. “We turned the ball over and missed several opportunities under the rim. It does feel good to go on the road and pick up another area win.”