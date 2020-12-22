Ragland girls start 2-0 in area

The Ragland Lady Purple Devils recently started the area portion of their schedule in strong fashing, picking up wins over Donoho and Jacksonville Christian Academy.
Ragland 53, Donoho 42
Ragland outscored Donoho in every quarter except the fourth and led 40-26 headed into the final eight minutes. It was the Lady Purple Devils’ first area win of the 2020-21 campaign.
Cadence Buchanan led Ragland with 12 points, followed by Jewel Ferguson with 10. Campbell Adams added nine, and Aubrey Ball and Nya Brewster totaled eight apiece. Baleigh Hines finished with six.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We did a great job offensively tonight of moving the basketball and taking what the defense gave us,” Merritt said. “We had a lot of players contribute.”
Ragland 63, JCA 60
The game was close from beginning to end.
Ragland built a 19-16 lead in the first quarter behind 13 points from Adams. JCA, however, rallied and led 28-23 at halftime.
The Lady Purple Devils responded by outscoring JCA 23-15 in the third quarter.
Adams enjoyed a career game, scoring 33 points. Buchanan pumped in 16, while Hines added seven. Brewster netted five, and Ferguson had two.
With the win, Ragland improved to 4-3 overall.
“This game really came down to heart and effort,”Sawyer said. “Those are two things this team has a lot of.”