Ragland girls remain undefeated in the area

The Ragland Purple Devils' girls basketball team is now 7-1 overall after losing its first game of the season against Pleasant Valley. But, the Purple Devils fought back to beat Victory Christian and Jefferson Christian. They also remain undefeated in area play at 2-0.
Pleasant Valley 51, Ragland 33: The first loss of the season came on the road at Pleasant Valley.
The Purple Devils trailed 10-6 after the first quarter and 24-15 at halftime.
Pleasant Valley outscored Ragland 18-8 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach at 42-23.
Sammie Day-Jones led Ragland with 15 points. Campbell Adams netted six points while Nya Brewster and Rylee Mickler added four points each. Aubrey Ball and Cadence Buchanan finished the game with two points each.
Ragland coach Sawyer Merritt said his girls struggled getting anything going offensively during the game.
“We also did a poor job of running in transition and rebounding,” Merritt said. “It is difficult to win when you make those mistakes.”
Ragland 55, Victory Christian 30: The Purple Devils got back on the winning track against Victory Christian beating the Lions.
Ragland was on top 15-6 after the first quarter and increased its lead to 31-8 at halftime.
The Lady Lions hung in with Ragland in the third quarter as far as scoring with Ragland outscoring Victory Christian 16-15 to make the score 47-23.
Three Ragland players scored in double figures and leading the way was Day-Jones with 17 points. It was during this game that Day-Jones reached 1,000 career points. Buchanan added 15 points while Adams pumped in 14 points. Mickler scored four points while Brewster and Ball had two points each. Jaymie Rains had one point.
“We struggled defensively tonight and missed several opportunities under the basket,” Merritt said. But, it feels good to get another win.”
Ragland 65, JCA 18: Cadence Buchanan had the game of a lifetime as she had a triple double in the win over JCA.
She scored 28 points (18 in the first half), pulled down 14 rebounds and had 10 steals.
Ragland led 15-9 after the first quarter, and then held JCA to nine total points the final three quarters. The halftime score was 42-14. The final score was 65-18.
Also scoring in double figures were Day-Jones with 19 points and Adams with 11 points. Brewster added four points while Mickler had three points.
“I am very proud of the way we played on both ends of the floor,” Merritt said. “We maintained a high level of intensity on the defensive end of the floor, and that led to much of our success on offense.”