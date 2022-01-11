Ragland girls remain undefeated in area play after win over JCA

The Ragland Purple Devils beat Jacksonville Christian last week 52-49 in girls basketball to improve to 4-0 in Class 1A, Area 10 play.
Overall, Ragland stands at 13-2.
The Purple Devils opened the game on a 16-10 run after the first quarter of play. JCA won the scoring battle in the second stanza 17-8 to take a 27-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.
JCA was able to maintain the lead throughout the third quarter outscoring Ragland 11-10 to take a 38-34 lead with one quarter left to play.
In that fourth quarter is when Ragland found its groove shooting the basketball hitting three of the six 3-pointers the Purple Devils made during the game. They outscored JCA 18-11 to come from behind to win the game.
Cadence Buchanan led Ragland with 18 points. Aubrey Ball pumped in 14 points including four 3-pointers, two of them in the fourth quarter. Campbell Adams netted 10 points while Sammie Day-Jones added eight points. Beverly Alexander rounded out the scoring with two points.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said his team struggled most of the game.
“We struggled to get anything going offensively,” Merritt said. “We were out of position on defense most of the night. Despite our struggles, our team refused to lose and I am proud of them for that.”