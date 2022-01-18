Ragland girls rank 10th statewide, Buchanan breaks 1,000 career points

The Ragland Purple Devils are ranked 10th in Class 1A in the latest girls basketball rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
With wins over Pleasant Valley and Donoho, they are now 15-2 on the season and remain perfect in Area 10 play at 5-0.
Ragland 62, Donoho 9: Cadence Buchanan scored her 1,000th-career point in this win over Donoho.
“The milestone Cadence reached is something few players ever reach,” Merritt said. “She is proof of what happens when hard work meets God-given talent. Cadence is such a great example for younger generations. Her legacy will certainly live on.”
Ragland led Donoho 20-6 after the first quarter as Buchanan scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in that opening stanza. By halftime, the score was 47-7.
With the clock continuously running in the second half, Ragland won the scoring battle 15-2 to make the final score 62-9.
Also in double figures for Ragland was Mickler with 13 points. Adams pumped in eight points, while Brewster and Ball netted six points each. Beverly Alexander scored four points, while Jaymie Rains chipped in two points. Sammie Day-Jones finished with one point.
“I am proud of the way we moved the ball tonight,” Merritt said. “It felt good to pick up another area win.”
Ragland 68, Pleasant Valley 64: It took double overtime, but Ragland fought from behind following a first-half deficit, and ended up winning.
The Raiders were on top 17-15 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 33-25 at intermission.
Ragland’s Cadence Buchanan and Campbell Adams scored nine points each in the third quarter as the Purple Devils outscored the Raiders 21-5 to take a 46-38 into the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Valley fought back to tie the game at the end of regulation, but Ragland prevailed in overtime.
Buchanan led Ragland with 19 points. Sammie Day-Jones pumped in 16 points, while Aubrey Ball added 14 points. Adams scored nine points, while Rylee Mickler totaled eight points. Nya Brewster finished the game with two points.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said he was proud of his girls for the way they competed in the game.
“We did a good job of controlling the tempo of the game and making plays when it counted,” Merritt said. “You find out a lot about your team when they are faced with challenges like this. I could not be more proud of the heart and determination my girls showed tonight.”