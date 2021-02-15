Ragland girls finish second in area tournament

The Ragland Purple Devils' girls finished runner-up in the Class 1A, Area 10 tournament last week, losing to Coosa Christian in the finals 63-44. The Purple Devils advanced to the title game by beating Donoho 44-31 in the semifinals.
Ragland 44, Donoho 31: Ragland picked up its 13th victory with the win. The Purple Devils were on top 10-4 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 20-10 by intermission.
Ragland’s offense was nowhere to be found in the third quarter as the Purple Devils managed only three points. The Ragland defense shined all night however, holding Donoho to just six points in the third frame to make the score 23-16 headed into the final eight minutes.
Both offenses kicked it up into a higher gear in the fourth quarter with Ragland outscoring Donoho 21-15 to make the final score 44-31.
Jewel Ferguson led Ragland with 16 points. Campbell Adams and Baleigh Hines added eight each, while Rylee Mickler totaled six. Cadence Buchanan netted four, while Aubrey Ball finished with two.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said it was the defense that won the game for the Purple Devils.
One thing Merritt was not pleased with was the 7-for-22 shooting from the free throw line.
Coosa Christian 63, Ragland 44: While the 44 points were enough to beat Donoho, Ragland found that 44 was not enough to beat Coosa Christian.
The Purple Devils fell behind early, and trailed 17-6 after the first quarter. They were unable to overcome the deficit. By halftime, Ragland trailed 35-17.
Coosa won the second half scoring battle 28-27 to make the final score 63-44.
Adams and Buchanan led Ragland with 12 points each. Ferguson totaled 10, while Mickler scored four. Ball and Hines finished the game with three each.
Ferguson, Adams and Buchanan made the all-area tournament team.
“Coosa Christian played a great game,” Merritt said. “We started slow and were never able to recover.”
With the loss, Ragland fell to 13-11 on the season. The Purple Devils played at Jefferson Christian this past Monday in a sub-regional game.