Ragland girls fall to Jefferson Christian, finishes out the season

The Ragland's girls basketball season came to a close Feb. 15, as the Purple Devils lost to Jefferson Christian 62-57 in sub-regional action. Ragland finished the year 13-12.
The two teams were evenly matched throughout the game as they were tied 13-13 after one quarter and 29-29 at halftime.
Jefferson Christian won the scoring battle in the third quarter 14-13 to take a 43-42 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The game came down to the free throw line as Jefferson Christian hit 10 foul shots in the fourth quarter while Ragland posted just one.
For the game, Ragland sank 13 of 18 from the foul line while Jefferson Christian made 18 of 30. The Purple Devils were whistled for 22 fouls — one player fouled out and three others finished with four personal fouls. Jefferson was whistled for 16 fouls.
Campbell Adams scored 21 points to lead Ragland. Cadence Buchanan pumped in 15, while Jewel Ferguson added 13. Baleigh Hines and Nya Brewster finished with four each.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said his girls had several opportunities to win this game.
“We were just unable to take advantage of those opportunities,” Merritt said. “I am proud of the season this team had. We faced a lot of adversity and we responded well time and time again. These girls love each other and they love the game, and that’s why I love them.”