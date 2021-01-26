Ragland girls fall to Coosa Christian

The Ragland girls fell 62-44 to Coosa Christian at home Friday, which dropped the Purple Devils' record to 9-8 overall and 5-3 in Class 1A, Area 10.
Ragland trailed all the way, managing only one point in the first quarter, falling behind 9-1. The two teams scored 18 points each in the second period to make the halftime score 27-18. A long 3-pointer by Rylee Mickler at the buzzer gave the Purple Devils a spark headed into halftime.
Coosa Christian outscored Ragland 16-6 in the third quarter to build a 43-24 lead.
Campbell Adams led Ragland with 13 points. Cadence Buchanan netted 11, while Mickler finished with seven. Jewel Ferguson totaled five, while Aubrey Ball and Nya Brewster chipped in three each. Shelby Spanyer had two.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said his girls struggled offensively to start the game.
“We were getting the shots we wanted, but struggled to make them fall,” he said.