Ragland girls cruise past Wadley, 70-33

RAGLAND — The Ragland Purple Devils opened the new year with a 70-33 girls basketball victory over the Wadley Bulldogs on Monday night. With the win, Ragland improved to 12-2 on the season.
The Purple Devils led 15-9 after the first quarter and increased their lead to 35-17 by intermission. The second half was basically identical to the first half point wise as Ragland won the scoring battle 35-16.
Three Ragland players scored in double figures and leading the way was Aubrey Ball with 17 including five 3-pointers. Campbell Adams pumped in 15 points, 13 in the first half while Cadence Buchanan added 14 points. Sammie Day-Jones totaled eight points, while Nya Brewster and Rylee Mickler scored six points each. Jaymie Rains finished with two points.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said he was proud of the effort on both ends of the court.
“We moved the ball well and got good looks offensively,” Merritt said. “We did a good job of limiting transition on defense.”