Ragland girls collect three straight wins

The Ragland Purple Devils remained perfect on the girls basketball season as they recently defeated Ohatchee, Vincent and Faith Christian. Their record after these wins sat at 5-0.
Ragland 56, Ohatchee 54: In a game that went down to the wire, Ragland edged the Indians from Ohatchee.
Ragland led 14-13 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 32-24 at halftime.
Ohatchee took control in the third frame outscoring Ragland 19-9 to take a 43-41 lead into the fourth quarter. The two teams battled back and forth the final eight minutes down to the wire and it was the Purple Devils who prevailed in the end 56-54.
Sammie-Day Jones led Ragland with 18 points. Rylee Mickler pumped in 15 points, while Campbell Adams added 11 points. Cadence Buchanan scored nine points, while Aubrey Ball had three points.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said this game was close from beginning to end.
“Both teams made several runs throughout the game,” Merritt said. “I was so proud of our girls for weathering the storm as they responded with intensity. In the end, heart and effort made the difference and those are two things this team does not lack.”
Ragland 59, Vincent 46: Although the Purple Devils defeated Vincent by double-digits, Merritt said his girls struggled on both ends of the court.
“We got in foul trouble and didn’t protect the ball,” he said.
Ragland led 13-6 after the first quarter but Vincent tied the game by halftime at 22-22.
The Purple Devils came out of the locker room on a mission as they took charge in the third quarter outscoring Vincent 21-7 to take a 43-29 lead into the fourth quarter. After being held to just one point in the first half, Buchanan led the charge in the third quarter with nine points. She finished the game with 17 points.
Other Ragland players in double figures included Day-Jones with 17 and Adams with 14. Mickler pumped in six points while Ball added four points. Nya Brewster finished the game with one point.
“We are happy to leave with a win, but we have a lot of work to do,” Merritt said.
Ragland 40, Faith Christian 22: Ragland remained perfect on the season and won its first area game with a win on the road over Faith Christian.
After a lackluster first half, the Purple Devils put it all together in the third quarter to win the game. Ragland led 9-5 after the first quarter but trailed 17-16 at halftime.
Whatever Merritt said in the locker room at halftime, it worked as Ragland won the scoring battle in the third quarter 17-1 to take a 33-18 lead. The Purple Devils held Faith Christian to just five total points in the second half in the 40-22 win.
Buchanan led all scorers with 19 points. Day-Jones pumped in eight points, while Mickler contributed four points. Adams netted three points while Ball, Brewster and Shelby Spanyer all finished with two points each.
“We lacked energy in the first half,” Merritt said. “But, I am proud of us for regrouping at halftime and finding our stride in the second half. It feels good to begin area play with a win.”