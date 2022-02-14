Ragland girls collect Class 1A, Area 10 crown

RAGLAND – For the first time in eight years, the Ragland Lady Purple Devils have won an area championship. They won the Class 1A, Area 10 title Friday with a 69-47 victory over Jacksonville Christian Academy. With the win, Ragland now has an overall record of 24-3.
To get to the finals, Ragland defeated Coosa Christian 58-14.
Ragland 58, Coosa Christian 14: Cadence Buchanan scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the first half as the Purple Devils easily defeated Coosa Christian 58-14.
Ragland scored more points (24) in the first quarter than Coosa did the entire game. The score was 24-4 after one quarter of play and 43-7 at halftime.
The Purple Devils outscored Coosa 15-7 in the second half to win the game 58-14. Also scoring in double figures with Buchanan was Campbell Adams with 12 points. Rounding out the scoring for Ragland was Sammie Day-Jones with 9 points, Rylee Mickler with 6 points, Aubrey Ball with 5 points, along with Hannah Ragsdale and Jaymie Rains with 2 points each.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said the girls did a good job of establishing the tempo early on.
“I am proud of the way we moved the ball offensively,” Merritt said.
Ragland 69, JCA 47: Ragland got off to an unusually slow start in the championship game as they trailed JCA 17-10 after the first quarter, but that all changed starting with the second quarter.
“JCA played well and made several runs throughout the game,” Merritt said. “I was proud of how we weathered the storm and remained focused.”
Ragland outscored JCA 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 24-19 halftime lead.
Adams scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the second half as the Purple Devils scored 45 points in the last two quarters to win with ease 69-47.
Buchanan pumped in 20 points, 13 in the second half. Also in double figures was Day-Jones with 13, of which 11 came in the second half. So, 39 of Ragland’s 45 second-half points came from its top three scorers of the night. Mickler finished the game with 8 points while Ball had a trey for 3 points. Rains chipped in 2 points.
“This is an amazing accomplishment for these girls,” Merritt said. “It is rewarding to see the results of years of hard work.”
Sammie Day-Jones was named MVP of the tournament. Making the All-Area Team from Ragland included Rylee Mickler, Cadence Buchanan and Campbell Adams.
Ragland will host Cornerstone Monday at 6 p.m. in sub-regional action.