Ragland girls close out the season at regional semi-finals

JACKSONVILLE — A fantastic season by the Ragland Purple Devils came to a screeching halt Saturday during the Class 1A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University. Ragland's girls lost to the Skyline Vikings 64-25 to finish the season 25-4.
The Purple Devils had a slow start to the game as they fell behind early and were not able to recover. After one quarter, Ragland trailed 22-5. Skyline added another 22 points in the second quarter to make the halftime score 44-12.
The Vikings outscored Ragland 20-13 in the second half.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said it hurts to end the season this way.
“But we understand this game doesn’t define our season,” Merritt said.
The only Ragland player who scored in double figures was Cadence Buchanan with 13 points. Sammie Day-Jones scored seven points, all in the fourth quarter. Campbell Adams totaled four points while Rylee Mickler had one point.
“We struggled to protect the basketball and get back in transition today and that hurt us,” Merritt said. “I am proud of the fight we showed throughout the game and the season. I could not ask for a better group of girls to coach. What they have accomplished goes beyond wins and losses. They have re-established a winning culture to Ragland girls basketball.”