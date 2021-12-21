Ragland girls bests Southeastern, defeat Donoho by 62 points

The Ragland girls basketball went 2-1 in the three games they played last week and now enjoy an overall record of 9-2.
The Purple Devils defeated Southeastern and Donoho before losing to Westbrook Christian.
Ragland 63, Southeastern 48: Ragland outscored Southeastern 33-16 in the second half to win the game with ease. Southeastern pretty much controlled the first half as it led 15-14 after the first quarter and 32-30 at halftime.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said his girls struggled to defend the perimeter in the first half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and were able to run them off the line,” Merritt said.
The third quarter saw a different Ragland team as they outscored Southeastern 16-7. Campbell Adams led the way by scoring eight points in the third quarter as the Purple Devils took a 46-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter was much like the third as Ragland won the scoring battle 17-9 to make the final score 63-48.
Adams finished the game with 16 points as did Sammie Day-Jones. Nya Brewster netted 10 points while Audrey Ball totaled nine points, hitting three treys. Cadence Buchanan scored six points, while Shelby Spanyer chipped in three points. Jaymie Rains had two points, while Rylee Mickler scored one point.
“I was proud of the girls for regrouping and executing in the second half,” Merritt said.
Ragland 74, Donoho 12: The Purple Devils remained perfect in area play at 3-0 as they defeated Donoho.
Ragland scored 42 points in the first quarter alone with Day-Jones scoring all of her 16 points in that first quarter. A couple of coaches at Ragland believe the 42 points scored in one quarter is a school record.
With the score 42-4 after the first quarter, Merritt emptied his bench and every Ragland player scored in this game.
By halftime, the score was 61-6 and by the end of the third quarter, the score was 74-8.
Mickler led Ragland with 19 points followed by Buchanan’s 18. Brewster finished with six points while Ball had four. Spanyer had three points while Adams, Rains, Heather Bird and Hannah Ragsdale all finished the game with two points each.
“We did a good job of sharing the basketball and finding the open gaps offensively,” Merritt said.
Westbrook Christian 85, Ragland 66: Ragland lost for only the second time this season as they were upended by the Warriors.
Westbrook led 21-16 after the first quarter but Ragland fought back to take a 41-39 halftime lead.
The third quarter was the difference in the game as Westbrook outscored Ragland 30-13 to take a 69-54 lead. The Warriors hit four of their 10 treys in that third quarter.
Adams led Ragland with 27 points. Other Ragland players in double figures included Day-Jones with 16 and Buchanan with 12 points. Rains and Ball had four points each while Brewster netted two points. Spanyer had one point.
“We did a poor job of rebounding and protecting the basketball,” Merritt said. “We missed a ton of opportunities under the basket during this game.’
Merritt added that he had two players get injured during the first half of the game and a third player fouled out.
“I am proud of the team for continuing to fight despite the adversity,” he said.”