Ragland girls best Victory Christian, fall to Donoho in overtime

The Ragland Lady Purple Devils are now 9-7 on the season after splitting two games last week.
Ragland defeated Victory Christian 57-22, but dropped the Donoho matchup in overtime the next night, 68-59.
Ragland 57, Victory Christian 22
The Lady Purple Devils opened up a 21-5 first quarter lead, and never looked back in the 57-22 win over Victory Christian.
By halftime, the Ragland lead was 37-11. They outscored the Lady Lions 20-11 in the second half to make the final 57-2.
Cadence Buchanan led Ragland with 17 points. Campbell Adams was also in double figures with 10 points. Rylee Mickler added eight while Jewel Ferguson chipped in seven.
Baleigh Hines totaled six while Nya Brewster scored five. Shelby Spanyer had three while Jaymie Rains had one.
The win gave Ragland an area record of 5-1.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said he was proud of the way the girls shared the basketball during the game.
“We had a lot of different people contribute to the win,” Merritt said.
Donoho 68, Ragland 59 (OT)
The Lady Falcons outscored Ragland 9-0 in overtime to win the game 68-59.
The two teams battled back and forth all four quarters. When the horn sounded to end regulation, the two teams were tied 59-59.
The loss left Ragland with an area record of 5-2.
Adams led Ragland with 21 points. Buchanan pumped in 16 while Aubrey Ball contributed eight. Brewster added six while Hines and Mickler totaled four each.
“Donoho shot the ball well tonight,” Sawyer said. “We were out of position too many times defensively, and they took advantage of that.”