Ragland girls beats Ashville for the first time since 2014

The Ragland Purple Devils' girls finished the regular season winning two out of three down the stretch.
They defeated Ashville and Vincent, but in between those two games was a loss to Ohatchee.
Ragland 51, Ashville 47: For the first time since 2014, Ragland has defeated Ashville in girls varsity basketball, and it came in the Purple Devils' last home game of the regular season.
It was Ashville that had the early lead as the Bulldogs were up 11-4 after the first quarter of play. Ragland won the scoring battle in the second quarter 21-9 to take a 25-20 halftime lead.
Each team scored 13 points in the third period as Ragland held on to its five-point lead at 38-33. The Purple Devils held on for the four-point win.
Cadence Buchanan led Ragland with 16 points. Campbell Adams pumped in 14, while Aubrey Ball nailed three treys for nine points. Rylee Mickler scored six, while Bailey Hines, Nya Brewster and Jewel Ferguson had two each.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said his girls did a good job of establishing intensity early on.
“Especially on the defense side of the ball,” Merritt said, “we were able to maintain that intensity throughout the game. Ashville made some runs, but I was proud of the way we weathered the storm.”
Carley Thomason led Ashville with 14 points. Sera Beth Potter chipped in 12, while Ryleigh Waid added eight. Rachel St. John scored five, while Molly Northam totaled three. Meghan McCarthy and Elizabeth Franklin scored two each, while Zahkiyla Cook netted one.
Ragland 52, Vincent 45: Following the loss to Ohatchee, the Purple Devils bounced back to beat Vincent to finish the regular season at 12-10.
Ragland led 16-4 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime. The Purple Devils stretched the lead to 43-29 after three quarters of play and held on to win by seven.
Adams led Ragland with 15 points. Ball continued her hot shooting beyond the arc as she hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Buchanan netted eight, while Hines had six. Jaymie Rains scored four, while Brewster added three. Ferguson and Mickler had two each.
“It feels good to end the season with a win,” Merritt said.
Ragland finished as the No. 2 seed in Class 1A, Area 10. The Purple Devils hosted Donoho in the area tournament that was played this past Tuesday night.