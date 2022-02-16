Ragland girls advance to Northeast Regional Tournament

For the first time since 2013, the Ragland girls’ basketball team is headed to the Northeast Regional Tournament after beating Cornerstone Monday 62-50. With the win, the Lady Purple Devils improved to 25-3 on the season.
Ragland got off to a fast start as they took control of the game early racing to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter.
“I was proud of the way we set the tone early on in the game,” said Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt.
The second quarter was the complete opposite for Ragland as they managed only three points, a trey by Sammie Day-Jones. Cornerstone scored 13 points in the second quarter to cut the Ragland lead to 23-17 at halftime.
“We struggled to score in the second quarter, and I knew we had to get that corrected at halftime,” Merritt said.
And did they ever correct it as Ragland scored 24 points in the third quarter led by the nine points scored by Cadence Buchanan. The Lady Purple Devils outscored Cornerstone 24-18 in that third frame to take a 47-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Each team scored 15 points in the last eight minutes of the game to make the final score 62-50.
Day-Jones was the leading scorer of the game as she hit four treys and finished with 23 points. Buchanan pumped in 13 points while Aubrey Ball added 11 points. Campbell Adams chipped in nine points while Rylee Mickler totaled six points.
Gabby Johnson and Kye Fincher led Cornerstone with 11 points each while Rayonna Copelin scored 10 points.
“Our defense did a good job of creating opportunities in transition in the second half,” Merritt said. “We recognize all that we have accomplished this far during the season. But everyone on this team would rather get to work on our next game than celebrate a victory. That is what makes this group of girls so special.”